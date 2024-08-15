Rwanda shuts down 8,000 churches, mosques for lack of soundproof, theology degree

The closures have sparked a wide range of reactions, with some praising the government's efforts to regulate religious practices, while others see it as an infringement on religious freedom.

Ghanaian Catholic Priest Apologises After Viral Video of Secular Song Performance in Church

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate development, Rev. Fr. Peter Kusi Twumasi, the acting Rector of St. Stephen Rectorate in Bodomase, Ghana, has issued a public apology following the circulation of a viral video in which he was seen singing a secular song during a church service. The video, which captured Fr. Twumasi leading his congregation in singing and dancing to the popular song 'Aseda' by King Paluta, sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While some netizens defended the performance due to the song's ‘Gospel-like’ lyrics, others criticised the act, emphasising that the song is secular and should not have been performed in a sacred setting.

In a letter addressed to Rev. Fr. Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, Representative of the National Liturgical Commission, on 13 August 2024, Fr. Twumasi expressed deep regret for his actions. He acknowledged that he had allowed secular influence into a sacred space and apologised for any offence or scandal caused by his actions.

“I realise now that my mistake has caused offence and confusion, and for that, I am truly sorry,” Fr. Twumasi stated in his apology. “I offer my sincerest apologies to our Bishop, the Diocese, the National Liturgical Commission, and the entire Catholic community for any offence or scandal caused by my action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fr. Twumasi emphasised that it was never his intention to disrespect the Church's traditions or faith and assured the Catholic community of his commitment to upholding the sanctity of the Church.