Sack IGP Dampare; he’ll not allow rigging 2024 election – Police Commissioner tells NPP man

To convince the politician, Commissioner Mensa cited the rigorousness of the security the IGP provided during the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more, which might foil any attempt by the NPP to steal victory in the 2024 election.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” Commissioner Mensa said in the leaked audio.

He went further to express frustration that all his efforts to convince President Akufo Addo to sack IGP Dr Dampare have proved futile.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President is not listening; I have been telling him. Even if they don’t want to give me the job, they should give it to another person but they don’t want to listen,” Commissioner Mensa cried in the explosive audio.

It remains unclear who exactly Commissioner Mensa is and which former NPP northern regional chairman he was having the now-leaked conversation with.