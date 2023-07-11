In the leaked audio, which was shared by GHone TV on it Twitter page, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.
Sack IGP Dampare; he’ll not allow rigging 2024 election – Police Commissioner tells NPP man
A leaked audio making the rounds has a Police Commissioner who identified himself as Mensa and a politician, who also describes himself as a former Northern regional chairman of the ruling NPP, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare because he is too firm and will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged.
To convince the politician, Commissioner Mensa cited the rigorousness of the security the IGP provided during the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more, which might foil any attempt by the NPP to steal victory in the 2024 election.
“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” Commissioner Mensa said in the leaked audio.
He went further to express frustration that all his efforts to convince President Akufo Addo to sack IGP Dr Dampare have proved futile.
“The President is not listening; I have been telling him. Even if they don’t want to give me the job, they should give it to another person but they don’t want to listen,” Commissioner Mensa cried in the explosive audio.
It remains unclear who exactly Commissioner Mensa is and which former NPP northern regional chairman he was having the now-leaked conversation with.
Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress and its leader, John Dramani Mahama have indicated their preparedness to fight any attempt to rig the 2024 elections, vowing it would be " a do or die affair".
