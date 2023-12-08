Shalimar Abbiusi's parents in tears, request her release, claim she's been kidnapped

In a video shared by the political movement, Abbiusi’s mother is heard claiming “they kidnapped my daughter; she did nothing wrong” while a man believed to be her father added that “she is not a criminal… the government should give my daughter back.”

She was taken into custody during an investigation into her immigration status within the country. The Immigration Service became aware of her activities on social media, particularly her role as the spokesperson for "The New Force."

The arrest transpired following an invitation from the Head of the National Enforcement Section at the Immigration Headquarters, who sought to address concerns regarding Abbiusi's immigration status.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Abbiusi first arrived in Ghana on September 4, 2017, through the Kotoka International Airport and had been a frequent visitor until 2018 when she claimed residency as a student at the Ghana Christian University College.

However, a thorough check by the college revealed that Abbiusi had never been enrolled as a student, and the documents she presented to support her application for a residence permit were determined to be forged.

Currently, Abbiusi is facing charges related to immigration offences and has been presented before the court for remand into Immigration custody.

Her arrest has left social media buzzing with discussions. Some Ghanaians suspect foul play, speculating that the state might be employing tactics to silence the emerging political force before it gains momentum.

Recently, The New Force group released a video outlining its preparations to reveal its plan for the upcoming election. The video highlighted the challenges faced by Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo administration, using recent demonstrations to question the leadership's responsiveness to citizens' concerns.

The social media-driven political movement, known for its 'The Man in a Mask' campaign, announced that it would soon disclose the face behind the mask and articulate its objectives and goals.

In a statement shared on social media, The New Force expressed appreciation for the growing enthusiasm surrounding #TheNewForce and the public's desire to be part of a new vision for change.

The movement acknowledged the positive feedback received and hinted at the imminent unveiling of the mask along with carefully thought-out policy objectives and goals. The statement clarified that, despite speculations, no policies had been disclosed, and the identity of the Man in the Mask remained undisclosed.