She's your grandma – 22-year-old man’s family rejects lover who’s older than his mom (video)

Despite the outrage, with some critics suggesting that Terryanne was abusing Karanja who is young enough to be her son, the couple insist on going ahead with their relationship.

Recently, Karanja decided to take his lover to meet his family in Kahawa West and the scene turned dramatic in the presence of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko who had accompanied the lovers.

“I don’t have much to say. This is my better half. She is the person that I love,” Karanja said to his mother to seek her opinion about his relationship.

Interestingly, before his mother could even say a word, some family members and friends hijacked the conversation, kicking against the union.

“Really? We cannot accept. She is older than your mother. Are you sure, or did her money make you fall for her? This is not love. You are being used. This woman has been to many places and seen many things. I don’t think it’s possible for you to date,” a woman in pink said.

The atmosphere heated up as Karanja and Terryanne held hands to portray an unflinching commitment to each other while the pink-wearing woman was discouraging him from dating the elderly woman.

“Stop touching each other in front of us. What are you trying to show us? Are you the first person to fall in love? Do you want to touch this old woman in front of your mum?” she fumed.

Then, another woman added her voice to the earlier speaker, all in a bid to talk Karanja out of dating let alone marrying Terryanne who she described as a grandmother.

“We thought he was bringing a young woman. Not this grandma,” she stated.

However, a younger woman who was also present at the meeting held a contrary view to that of the earlier speakers, saying the couple should be left to have a relationship so long as they love each other.