Sierra Leonean prophet says Mahama will be declared President on December 10

He specifically prophesied, "I see a party like the NDC in Ghana celebrating an election; I don’t know whether the election is for [sic] but I saw the date 10th of December 2024. I saw an announcement being made, 10th of December, NDC party, whoever their flagbearer is, let them just pray and work well. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and God will cause us all to enjoy peace across the nations of the world.”