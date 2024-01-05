Sierra Leonean prophet says Mahama will be declared President on December 10

He specifically prophesied, "I see a party like the NDC in Ghana celebrating an election; I don’t know whether the election is for [sic] but I saw the date 10th of December 2024. I saw an announcement being made, 10th of December, NDC party, whoever their flagbearer is, let them just pray and work well. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and God will cause us all to enjoy peace across the nations of the world.”
Sierra Leonean prophet, Elijah A. M. Conteh, has recently shared insights into Ghana's 2024 presidential elections during a New Year Watch Night Service at the Revival Power Ministries Worldwide.
Prophet Conteh’s prophecy is not different from what Elijah Kofi King, a Zambian apostle from the Fire Nation Arena Ministries, also prophesied Ghana’s 2024 presidential election outcome. In a viral video of his 2024 prophecies, Apostle Kofi King stated, “In the year 2024, the National Democratic Congress of Ghana, led by President John Dramani Mahama... what I can say is that they have won. NDC, ‘omu afa’. NDC would win the 2024 election without any doubt. Praise the name of the Lord.”
Several predictions by men of God have aligned with the victory of the NDC in 2024. Prophet Nigel Gaisie from the Prophetic Hill Chapel and Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi both foresaw a triumph for former President Mahama. Kobi even predicted a runoff, but with the NDC emerging victorious.
On the contrary, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, the leader of Alive Chapel International, has a different perspective. He prophesied that the 2024 presidential election would head for a runoff, adding layer of uncertainty to the prophecies surrounding Ghana's political future.
In the upcoming 2024 presidential race, former President Mahama, vying for the fourth time, will face Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and other candidates in the race to succeed Akufo-Addo. Mahama's previous attempt in 2016 ended with a concession of defeat, and despite contesting the 2020 loss in court, the party did not file any base documents (pink sheets).
