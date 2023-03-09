Soldiers made Kpone Katamanso people eat cow dung, drink wastewater from slaughterhouse – MP cries

“These military officers dragged and compelled some of the workers at Tulaku to go and drink the waste water of the slaughter House. If you know that place very well, you will be appalled by some of these activities… They were also forced to take the faeces of the cattle and that has affected them psychologically,” citinewsroom.com quotes the lawmaker as saying.

Former President Mahama has called for “commensurate compensation for all persons affected”, adding “There are obviously many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime. The military must, therefore, refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them.”

A pressure group – Ashaiman Lives Matter – has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set up a committee to probe the invasion of Ashaiman and the brutality meted out to the residents.

According to the group which is made up of the former MP for Ashaiman, Alfred Agbesi and current MP Ernest Norgbey and others, Ashaiman residents have been left in a state of trauma and fear following the attack on them by the soldiers on Tuesday, March 7.

“We are currently in a constant state of fear for our dear lives because the soldiers told the residents that it is a Month’s Operation and they have instructions from above to put the fear of God in them to avenge the murder of the fallen soldier.

“Ladies and Gentlemen of the press we the people of Ashaiman condemn the beastly acts of the Ghana Armed Forces, and we also call for President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo Danquah, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to do same and render an unqualified apology to the Good People of Ashaiman for the criminal acts of his troops,” the group said in a statement.

Soldiers invaded the homes of the residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday at a time of a nationwide heavy downpour that left some parts of Accra flooded with some lives lost to the flood.

With military helicopters flying over the area in question, soldiers inflicted bloody assaults on the residents in the name of searching for the murderers of a young military officer, Imoro Sherriff who was allegedly stabbed to death in Taifa a suburb of Ashaiman on Saturday, March 4, 2023

The development has sparked reactions with analysts condemning the operation, saying while the killing of the soldier was barbaric, only the police have the legal mandate to conduct such exercises and not the military.

Meanwhile, 150 out of 184 people arrested by the soldiers have been released.