Some judges go to Supreme Court to secure retirement plans because SSNIT doesn’t pay – Oliver

In his view, the routine unanimity of the judges in determining most cases in recent times smacks of laziness and a sign that some of them prioritise their remuneration and retirement benefits over the actual work they are paid handsomely to do.

“You cannot be an Article 71 office Holder; receive a golden handshake of over 2 million cedis when you retire; continue to retire on your existing salary; then choose to be lazy when it’s time to work,” Barker-Vormawor wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

“Our Supreme Court’s unanimous decisions are routine and thus products of reckless laziness; not conviction.

This is what happens when people go to the Supreme Court to secure their retirement plans because SSNIT doesn’t pay.

“In all self-respecting democracies, unanimous decisions by the highest Court of the land are exceptional not the default. Unanimous decisions are rare and are intended to carry moral weight in critical and important cases such as Brown vrs Board of Education. Routine Unanimity impoverishes the law. Doesn’t enhance it!”