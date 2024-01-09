South Korea's new law bans slaughter and sale of dog meat, but eating is legal

While the consumption of dog meat itself will not be illegal under the new law, the focus is on prohibiting the butchering of dogs. Offenders can face up to three years in prison, and those found guilty of raising dogs for meat or selling dog meat could serve a maximum of two years.

The cultural shift away from consuming dog meat has been evident in recent years, with a Gallup poll indicating a significant decline in its popularity. In 2015, 27% of respondents admitted to trying dog meat in the past 12 months, a figure that dropped to only 8% last year. Support for the consumption of dog meat has also dwindled, with fewer than a fifth of those polled expressing approval.

The generational gap in attitudes towards dog meat is stark. While some older South Koreans consider dishes like "boshintang" a delicacy, the younger population increasingly views dogs as family members. Lee Chae-yeon, a 22-year-old student, emphasized the necessity of the ban for promoting animal rights, stating, "Dogs are like family now, and it's not nice to eat our family."

The government's statistics reveal that in 2023, South Korea had approximately 1,600 dog meat restaurants and 1,150 dog farms. All establishments involved in the dog meat trade are now required to submit plans to phase out their businesses to local authorities.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, known for their love of animals, have supported the ban. The government has promised to fully support those affected by the ban, including farmers, butchers, and restaurant owners. However, the details of the compensation plan are yet to be finalized.

While animal rights groups applaud the ban, citing it as a positive step toward a more humane future, dog meat farmers argue that the declining popularity among the younger generation should have allowed the practice to phase out naturally over time. Some elderly farmers express despair at the impact on their livelihoods, arguing that the ban infringes on people's freedom to choose their food.