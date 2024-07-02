Sunyani dog meat sellers lament low sales, plead for dedicated market

In a recent interview with UTV, one dog meat seller expressed the severity of the situation, saying, “In the past, we could kill four to five dogs and sell all the meat, but now it is hard to sell the meat of even two dogs. When there is an abundance of yam and maize, dog meat sales increase, but the hardship in the country has messed up our trade.”
Dog meat sellers in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region, are facing a steep decline in sales, attributing the downturn to the prevailing economic hardships. The sellers are now calling on the government to designate a specific market space for their trade to help revive their businesses.
While dogs are considered pets by many around the world, their meat is an addictive delicacy for certain groups, especially in Ghana and other parts of Africa. In Ghana, dog meat holds a notable place in the culinary landscape and is even recognised as a contributing factor to the country's food inflation in some months.
The sellers' plea for a dedicated market aims to stabilise their business amidst the economic challenges. By providing a specific area for dog meat sales, they hope to attract more customers and streamline their operations.
As the economic situation continues to impact various sectors, the dog meat sellers of Sunyani await the government's response to their appeal, hoping for a solution that will restore their livelihoods and sustain the local culture surrounding this unique delicacy.