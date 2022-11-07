Sweet Adjeley cries on becoming second Ghanaian to hit 1 million YouTube followers [Video]

The woman who claims to have come from humble beginnings could not hide her joy when on Thursday, November 3, 2022, her followership reached one million.

The Thursday-born stayed overnight to see the followership move up and down many times before eventually hitting the one million milestone. What makes it even more special for her is the fact that the day she achieved the one million mark was her day of birth.

In an emotional video, Sweet Adjeley expressed appreciation to her followers, saying she wouldn’t have made it without their love and unflinching support.

She went further to recount her grass-to-grace story of how she rose from being a nobody to this point of her life where she is likely to make a lot of fortunes.

Some of the YouTuber’s followers shared her joy and disclosed that her content has impacted their lives.

One Fred Obiri Yeboah reacting to the good news wrote: “I am up in tears and so happy for you. No channel has the level of impact you’ve made in the lives of Ghanaians. You deserve it.”

Yaw Onumah Yeboah said: “Aww, sweetheart. You made me teary watching this. You deserve this and so much more, not only because you're excellent at what you do but also because of your fine example of humility.”

Mirabel Mensah said: “Sweet, you deserve this more than anyone! Many of us have learnt much from what we know from you, so we're grateful for this. Congratulations, your hard work has paid off!”