Teacher breaks down in tears as house built with life savings is demolished

In a video shared on X, the teacher allegedly purchased the land from a chief who has been destooled. The new chief who took over demanded that he pays a sum of GHS100,000 and his inability to pay led to the destruction of his uncompleted building.

Earlier this month, a Canada-based Ghanaian sparked a debate online by claiming that living in Ghana while earning less than GHS15,000 a month is not sustainable, and those in such a situation should consider relocating abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview, the individual argued that GHS15,000 is of little value abroad, particularly in Canada, where he resides. He noted that this amount is the bare minimum that one can expect to earn in Canada and, therefore, it should be the benchmark for anyone considering whether to remain in Ghana or seek opportunities overseas.

The speaker offered advice to those newly relocated, urging them to prioritise their needs over their wants to avoid living from hand to mouth. His key message was clear: “Anybody living in Ghana who earns less than GHS15,000 a month must relocate abroad if they get the chance.”