Teacher commits suicide after losing betting game

Citizen Digital reported that colleagues revealed Omwenga, an avid player of the Aviator betting game, was deeply in debt, having borrowed approximately Ksh50,000 ($380) from fellow teachers, most of which he allegedly lost playing the game.

Manyara mentioned that Omwenga had borrowed a substantial amount of money but lost most of it on the Aviator game.

Nyamira Boys School principal George Onkundi noted that Omwenga was last seen near the school on Wednesday but did not report to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although not yet employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), he had been teaching under the Board of Management (BOM) for the past four years. The principal stated that Omwenga did not show any signs of stress.

Concern arose when calls to Omwenga's phone went unanswered on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, prompting some teachers to visit his house to check on him.

After repeatedly knocking on the door, the teachers peered through a window and discovered Omwenga's body hanging.

Police and the area assistant chief were subsequently called to the scene.