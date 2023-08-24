There're a lot of thieves and corrupt people in my ministry - Amoako-Attah cries

According to him, government officials, civil servants and others are bent on acquiring so much wealth at all costs at the detriment of the country’s interest as if they would carry them to their graves when they die.

“There are a lot of corrupt people, there are a lot of thieves in my ministry. You sack them, you employ new ones, and when they come, the new ones are even worse than the old ones that you sacked, what kind of country are we building for ourselves?

“I don’t know what people want, we will die and leave everything behind. All of us, those who came before us are all gone. We heard the big names, people with money and wealth, where are they? Look at what we are seeing and we are citizens of this country,” Amoako-Attah cried.

He expressed disgust at the indiscriminate parking of haulage vehicles along various roads across the country while officials of his ministry look on because of parochial interests.

“And these drivers, what they cannot do in their country, they do it here with impunity because people choose money over protecting the roads.

“We have people in my own ministry involved. We have fought these wars for years and we don’t seem to win,” the minister disclosed.