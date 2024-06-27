UG: Limann hall tutor and students caught in GH₵106,800 room allocation scam

The trio pleaded not guilty to all charges. Presiding Judge Mr Isaac Addo granted them bail set at GH₵100,000 each, with a surety. The court has mandated the prosecution to adhere to disclosure regulations and has scheduled the next hearing for 30 July 2024.

Pulse Ghana

Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, leading the prosecution, recounted that the case was brought to light by Professor Gordon Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana. On 17 October 2023, Professor Awandare petitioned the Accra Regional Police Command to investigate allegations of ongoing bed-selling at Dr Hilla Limann Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigations revealed that 32 students had been duped into paying amounts between GH₵2,000 and GH₵2,500 each to Appiah and Ansong, who promised them rooms and beds. The accused reportedly amassed GH₵106,800 from the scam. During the probe, the implicated students admitted to their involvement and disclosed that they were collaborating with Dr Ayeh.

Further findings indicated that Dr Ayeh, upon assuming office, conspired with Ansong to identify students in need of accommodation. Ansong then enlisted Appiah to find more victims. The fraudulent scheme, however, collapsed, leading to their arrests. Ansong has since refunded GH₵30,000 of the illicit gains.