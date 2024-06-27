ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

UG: Limann hall tutor and students caught in GH₵106,800 room allocation scam

Gideon Nicholas Day

A senior hall tutor and two students at the University of Ghana have been charged in connection with a major bed and room allocation scam. The accused, Joseph Appiah, 25, Stephen Nimako Ansong, 24, and Dr Kwadwo Owusu Ayeh, 58, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on multiple counts of conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences.

University of Ghana
University of Ghana

According to court documents, Appiah and Ansong, both final-year students, along with Dr Ayeh, the Senior Hall Tutor at Dr Hilla Limann Hall, allegedly collected GH₵106,800 from fellow students under the guise of securing accommodation for them. The accused have been jointly charged with conspiracy and 32 counts of defrauding by false pretences. Additionally, Appiah and Nimako face charges of abetment of criminal offence, specifically corruption involving a public officer, while Dr Ayeh is charged with corruption by a public officer.

Recommended articles

The trio pleaded not guilty to all charges. Presiding Judge Mr Isaac Addo granted them bail set at GH₵100,000 each, with a surety. The court has mandated the prosecution to adhere to disclosure regulations and has scheduled the next hearing for 30 July 2024.

Dr Hilla Limann Hall
Dr Hilla Limann Hall Pulse Ghana

Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, leading the prosecution, recounted that the case was brought to light by Professor Gordon Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana. On 17 October 2023, Professor Awandare petitioned the Accra Regional Police Command to investigate allegations of ongoing bed-selling at Dr Hilla Limann Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigations revealed that 32 students had been duped into paying amounts between GH₵2,000 and GH₵2,500 each to Appiah and Ansong, who promised them rooms and beds. The accused reportedly amassed GH₵106,800 from the scam. During the probe, the implicated students admitted to their involvement and disclosed that they were collaborating with Dr Ayeh.

Further findings indicated that Dr Ayeh, upon assuming office, conspired with Ansong to identify students in need of accommodation. Ansong then enlisted Appiah to find more victims. The fraudulent scheme, however, collapsed, leading to their arrests. Ansong has since refunded GH₵30,000 of the illicit gains.

The University community awaits further developments as the case proceeds in court.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim's family hope for her safe return [Punch]

Armed men kidnap pregnant woman due for delivery on her way to the hospital

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

University of Ghana

UG: Limann hall tutor and students caught in GH₵106,800 room allocation scam

The hospital has refused to release the body due to an outstanding bill [Punch]

Grieving lady cries out over hospital’s refusal to release mother’s corpse