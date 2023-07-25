ADVERTISEMENT
Video of someone occupying abandoned Accra-Tema motorway tollbooth emerges

Andreas Kamasah

It appears that someone who must be homeless has found one of the abandoned Accra-Tema motorway tollbooths as a place of abode.

A video showing the said occupant’s belongings, including cooking utensils has been captured in footage which has been making the rounds on social media.

In the video, it could be seen that the occupant was cooking on what looked like a gas cylinder while another cooking pot was also on fire at the entrance of the toll booth.

The occupant could be seen stirring whatever was being cooked inside the tollbooth.

The footage has stirred numerous reactions, with some people suggesting that there are a lot of underprivileged people who are homeless in the national capital, so it did not come as a surprise that someone found the abandoned tollbooth as a place to take shelter.

In November 2021, the Roads and Highway Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta made a controversial announcement of a ban on road toll collection across the country. The sudden announcement followed a hint to that effect in the 2022 budget by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

The decision elicited widespread criticism from some analysts and well-meaning Ghanaians, but the NPP-led government remained adamant and the tollbooths have since remained abandoned.

Toll collectors hundreds of toll collectors lost their source of livelihood abruptly, and all efforts to get compensated have not yielded any result.

The government has however indicated its intention to resume road toll collection but that has yet to start.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.
