Watch video: Man posing as a woman for hookup services arrested

The individual, whose identity has not been disclosed reportedly used various online platforms to market hookup services under a false female persona.

Operating under the guise of a woman, the suspect engaged in interactions with unsuspecting individuals seeking companionship or romantic encounters.

A video from the incident that has since gone viral on social media shows a set of community members forcing the young man to undress.

ghpage reported that the man posing as a woman was patronised by a man for intercourse believing that he was a woman but when they got to the hotel, he found out that he had booked his fellow man.

He promptly notified the hotel staff, who swiftly removed him as if he were a common criminal, and then surrendered him to local residents.

The stern community members compelled him to undress completely, aiming to determine his gender by examining his genitals.