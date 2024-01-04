We had 2 robbery attacks, couldn't go home after sing-a-thon - Asantewaa reveals

“Monday, before the actual attempt, we were attacked by robbers in our house, but they couldn’t get in. Then on Wednesday, when we got home, they had broken into our home, but we don’t know how they got in,” Afua Asantewaa recalled.

While the first robbery attempt failed, what makes the second incident interesting is the fact that the bandit(s) gained access to Afua Asantewaa and her husband’s home in their absence, but didn’t make away with anything valuable.

“They just scattered all our stuff; they didn’t take money or anything valuable; all they took was my husband’s deodorant and spray. There were laptops and money, but they didn’t take them. They just came to mess the place up,” she added.

She went on further to narrate how the two break-ins left her and her husband in fear, and they had to find shelter in a hotel even after the sing-a-thon.

She spoke about how the mysterious robbery incidents and other circumstances could have caused her to fail in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record, but she remained strong.

“Anybody who saw me on Thursday would have said that I was stressed out already, but they didn’t know what was happening to me. Because on Wednesday night, we couldn’t sleep in our bedroom; we spent it in the living room. We were scared because our doors and windows were intact, and we don’t know how the person got into our room.”