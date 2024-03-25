Who'll cater for her son? - Grieving family of woman killed and raped seeks justice

After realizing the woman was deceased, they callously took turns assaulting her and fled the scene with her mobile phone and a meagre amount of GHs42.00. The perpetrators were later apprehended and brought before the Akropong District Magistrate court, where they faced provisional charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Speaking to JoyNews after the suspects' initial court appearance, Stephen Chilbu, the brother of the deceased, expressed the family's anguish and plea for justice. "We have really spent a lot on her. It hasn’t been easy since her demise. Who is going to cater for her son? We are pleading with the government and the court to serve due justice," he lamented.

The gruesome incident occurred on February 8, 2024, when neighbours discovered the victim naked in a pool of blood in her room after her son, returning from school, raised the alarm. Police investigations and a subsequent examination of the body revealed deep cuts on her left ear, severe head injuries, blunt force trauma, and signs of sexual assault.

Both suspects confessed to the police that they had gone to the victim's residence to smoke Indian hemp before intending to rob her. Police efforts led to the recovery of the stolen phone and SIM card, ultimately leading to the arrests of Gyamfi and Addai.