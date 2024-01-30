Why Ghanaians celebrated Adwoa Safo and Alex Mensah's loss in NPP primaries

Adwoa Safo's Two-Year Absence Sparks Outrage

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Minister in charge of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, who happens to be the current Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency in the Greater Accra Region, faced severe backlash for abandoning her parliamentary duties and constituency for about two years.

The NPP and its caucus's efforts to bring her back to parliament proved futile, leading to President Akufo Addo dismissing her from her ministerial position eventually in July 2022 after several calls for her sacking.

During her time abroad, Adwoa Safo posted a video on social media that further angered Ghanaians. In the video, she was seen dancing and singing, which many interpreted as taunting her constituents rather than expressing remorse for her prolonged absence. Despite dramatic attempts to reconcile with Dome-Kwabenya constituents, including buying and serving them yoghurt, her efforts were in vain.

A few months before the parliamentary primaries, Adwoa Safo attempted to regain support from her angry constituents, but they remained adamant, viewing a vote for her as a slap in the face. On election day, she faced defeat, losing to her long-time contender, Mike Oquaye Jr.

COP Alex Mensah's Controversial Audio Scandal

Retired Commissioner of Police, Alex Mensah, faced public outrage following a leaked audio scandal. The audio captured him and others plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to manipulate the 2024 polls in favour of the NPP. Mensah, showing no remorse, bragged about his actions and declared his NPP affiliation during his appearance before the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating the plot.

Despite public anger over his conduct and utterances, Mensah boldly declared his intention to contest the Bekwai seat in the Ashanti region. Ghanaians, already upset by his actions, expressed relief at his loss in the parliamentary primaries, viewing it as a rejection of arrogance and misconduct.

