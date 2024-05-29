Wife discovers husband sexually abusing 5-year-old and 7-year-old daughters

The police charge Olanrewaju, who resides in Ijegun, Lagos with defilement. The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of Olanrewaju for want in the jurisdiction.

Osunsanmi adjourned the matter until June 26 for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed between September 2021 and May.

He said that Olanrewaju’s wife caught him molesting their seven-year-old daughter. Akeem also said that Olanrewaju’s wife also caught him assaulting their five-year-old daughter.

