Witness tells court he invested a whopping GH¢5.2 million in NAM1’s companies

Dailyguidenetwork.com reports that the Civil Engineer, who had initially received a lump sum of GH¢502,000 from his investment, disclosed that he was required to pay a non-refundable commission of GH¢335,400 for seven investments with Nana Appiah Mensah's enterprises.

Mensah, Menzgold Ghana Limited, and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Limited are facing 39 charges ranging from selling gold without a license to money laundering.

Despite Mensah pleading not guilty to all charges and being on bail, the courtroom drama intensified during cross-examination. The defence contended that Attipoe willingly accepted investment risks and incurred losses. However, the witness vehemently maintained that his substantial investments were based on false representations made by the companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the defence suggested that the witness's grievances only arose when the Securities and Exchange Commission Ghana (SEC) intervened by shutting down the businesses, Attipoe countered. He clarified that the companies had failed to provide returns even before the SEC publicly exposed the alleged illegal activities of Nana Appiah Mensah’s enterprises.

Attipoe disclosed to the court that, at the time of SEC's intervention, he was owed a total of GH¢432,000. He recounted the dishonour of an ECOBANK cheque with a face value of GH¢240,000, provided by Mensah’s company.