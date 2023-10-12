Woman hilariously demonstrates how she serves food to her husband on his payday (video)

It is not clear if she is already respectful and submissive to the husband and only intensifies it on his payday. But according to her, she puts all her ego away and does what some feminists hate to hear or see. She carries the food neatly on a tray and while her husband is seated and waiting to eat, she approaches and places the food before him while kneeling. As if that wasn’t enough, she then joins her hands and lies on the ground like a submissive servant submitting to a king.