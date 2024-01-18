Woman reveals she wants a man who’s poor in the bedroom, says it’s a strategy

Speaking to TUKO.co.ke, the woman explained that her unique quest is a strategic move to avoid the pitfalls of infidelity that often plague relationships. While many individuals assess a partner's worth based on their performance under the sheets, she is looking beyond physical intimacy in her pursuit of a lasting connection.

In a candid revelation, the woman expressed her desire for a man whose focus is on emotional connection and compatibility rather than prowess in the bedroom. "I'm tired of legit love. I want something that will be mine and mine alone. I'm not ready to share my man with anyone; I want what's mine and mine alone," she asserted.

The single woman emphasized that she values communication, trust, and shared values more than the conventional aspects of a relationship. Having witnessed numerous relationships crumble due to infidelity, she firmly believes that a strong emotional bond is the foundation for a lasting connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her unconventional approach to finding love challenges societal norms and raises questions about the importance placed on physical intimacy in relationships. By prioritizing emotional connection, she hopes to cultivate a deep and meaningful relationship that transcends the common pitfalls faced by many in the pursuit of love.