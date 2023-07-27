Yvonne Osei Adobea becomes first-ever female SRC president of KNUST after 71 years

Yvonne’s historic feat underscores that saying that winners don’t quit and quitters don’t win. She contested for the position last year and lost, but that didn’t discourage her from making another attempt this year.

KNUST held its SRC general election on July 26, and it was fiercely contested as the stakes were high.

She worked as a student activist before her election as SRC President. She is noted to have campaigned vehemently against the abolishment of the University's Junior Common Room system following disturbances between Unity Hall and University Hall.

Yvonne attended Serwaa Nyarko Girls SHS in the Ashanti Region in the past. She is the first female SRC President from a school with only one gender.

In another development, Benjamin Darko, a brilliant but needy Senior High School graduate who has been a fuel station attendant is now on the path to realizing his dream to pursue a university degree in Chemical Engineering thanks to the intervention by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The former student of Presbyterian Senior Secondary School (PRESEC) – Legon, performed exceptionally in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but the wherewithal to proceed to the tertiary level was not there. He scored 5 A’s and 3 B’s and desired to study a Medical-Science-related course at the university.

However, with no financial support to pursue his dream, Darko has been engaged in various menial jobs since 2021 while working as a fuel attendant at a GOIL station in Kumasi.

Interestingly, his WASSCE result slip emerged online and went viral after it became clear that he could not go further on the educational ladder due to a lack of financial support despite his brilliance.

Darko’s plight caught the attention of the GNPC Foundation and they decided to step in to save the young man’s future from wasting away.

Executive Director of the foundation, Dominic Eduah announced this scholarship package in the presence of Darko and his family, adding that all necessary steps have been taken to facilitate his enrollment in the KNUST’s next academic enrollment window.