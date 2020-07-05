This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
The updated case count comes after some 697 more persons tested positive of the virus.
Five more persons, per the update, have died leaving the death toll at 122.
The number of recoveries and discharges has so far been pegged at 14,870.
The country's active cases as of July 5, 2020, are 5,093.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra – 10,979
Ashanti Region – 4,244
Western Region – 1,729
Central Region – 983
Eastern Region – 798
Volta Region – 362
Upper East Region – 278
Northern Region – 137
Oti Region – 112
Western North Region – 154
Bono East Region – 136
Savannah Region – 46
Upper West Region – 55
Bono Region – 38
Ahafo Region – 26
North East Region – 8