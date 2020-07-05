This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The updated case count comes after some 697 more persons tested positive of the virus.

Five more persons, per the update, have died leaving the death toll at 122.

The number of recoveries and discharges has so far been pegged at 14,870.

The country's active cases as of July 5, 2020, are 5,093.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra – 10,979

Ashanti Region – 4,244

Western Region – 1,729

Central Region – 983

Eastern Region – 798

Volta Region – 362

Upper East Region – 278

Northern Region – 137

Oti Region – 112

Western North Region – 154

Bono East Region – 136

Savannah Region – 46

Upper West Region – 55

Bono Region – 38

Ahafo Region – 26

North East Region – 8