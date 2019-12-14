President Akufo-Addo during his media encounter on Friday announced that 58 factories under the initiative have so far been completed, with 26 others at various stages of completion.

He indicated that a list will soon be published to buttress his claim.Three years into the administration of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), many continue to question the existence of the factories under the initiative that is aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, provide more sustainable food supply and create jobs for the unemployed youth.

Grouped under manufacturing, agriculture, production and recycling, the list also highlights the sectors, locations, and sizes of the factories as well as the nature of employment they provide.

Being one of the government’s pillars in its taxation to production mantra, the 1D1F initiative was a promise by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2016 elections.

Gov’t releases full list of 58 factories completed under 1D1F initiative

credit: citinewsroom