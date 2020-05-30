The act, according to him, is unacceptable and must be condemned.

This comes after a viral video showed an incident where a police officer pinned down George, believed to be in his 40s, to the pavement with his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes.

Despite resistance and several pleas from Floyd, requesting the release of his neck, his pleas were not heeded by the police who asked him to “relax”.

Floyd eventually died from suffocation.

Although the cause of the act of the police is not known, the act has received a lot of backlash from persons all over the world, especially black Americans.

This, hence, triggered Mr Rawlings to add his voice.

In a twitter post, the Former President said, “If some of these atrocities, especially from some white police officers against black citizens, cannot shock the American populace to see evidence of their own decline, what can?”

Adding that “How can a police officer be the source of such cruel, violent death with knee choking down a black man’s neck till he is motionless? And why do these cruelties end up in farcical trials that see the evil culprits escape justice and capital punishment?!”