Okudzeto Ablakwa had earlier this week expressed outmost worry on government's pledge of a $100m to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is deceptive and hollow and it shows the lack of seriousness on the part of government to fight the canker.

And now according to the ranking Member on Foreign Affairs in Parliament, if the government had evacuated the students and strictly adhered to World Health Organisation evacuation protocols, “we would all be safe.”

“No Ghanaian student in Wuhan has tested positive for coronavirus so how would they have infected us? It is rather the floodgates we opened for all kinds of people to come in that brought us where we are,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program.

“It didn’t make sense that we were refusing to evacuate our nationals yet foreigners were coming in droves,” he added.

Mr. Ablakwa said though they will support the government in the fight, our current situation is self-inflicted.

Ghana has now recoreded a total of nineteen (19) confirmed cases in with no death.

Two were reported from Greater Accra Region and one from Ashanti Region. The three cases are all imported.

This was made known Saturday by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service.

Scientists expect the number to rise following three recorded cases of community spread early this week.

Elsewhere, a research fellow at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, Dr Kofi Boni, has proposed a 'gradual lockdown' to fight the virus.

Dr Boni wants professionals who provide essential services to be allowed to operate while non-essential service providers are gradually withdrawn to prevent the spread of the virus.