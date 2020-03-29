First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has eulogised her husband, President Akufo-Addo, for being a divine blessing to her and Ghana.

Today, March 29, 2020, marks the 76th birthday of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo joined scores of Ghanaians to celebrate the 76th birthday of President Akufo-Addo on social media.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to the First gentleman of the land, my dear husband. On this day may God guide and strengthen you as you navigate these rough waters. It will always be well with you my love." 🌹❤️

Read below her Facebook post