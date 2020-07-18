The Head of Research and Planning, COP Kofi Boakye has been moved to head the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Police Service.

In all, eight reassignments have been made.

Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu-Anim is now the Director-General for Information, Communication Technology (ICT).

Tema Regional Commander, DCOP Johnson Oyirifi-Akrofi has been moved to head to the Eastern Region as its Regional Commander.

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

Central Regional Commander, COP Paul Manly Awini is now the Director-General for Research, Planning, and Transformation.

Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP, Afful Boakye Yiadom is now the Accra Regional Police Commander.

The new Central Regional Police Commander is DCOP Habiba Akyere Twumasi -Sarpong.

DCOP Paul Ayittey is the new Regional Commander for North East Police.

DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II will now head the Tema Police Regional Command.

Meanwhile, DCOP Charles Domanban is now Regional Commander for Oti Police.

This latest reshuffle is coming after the last one which was done on January 3, 2020, by the IGP.

That reshuffle saw DCOP David Eklu reassigned to the Police Hospital as an Administrator and Supt. Mrs. Sheila Abayie-Buckman as the new Director of Public Affairs.

In that same reshuffle, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who used to be the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) reassigned as Director-General in-charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service.