The Commission says this is to enable students who couldn’t register within the two days that the exercise was conducted to register.

This was in a statement issued and signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations for the Ghana Education Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Nothing wrong with EC registering SHS students in schools – NPP

The statement advised political party representatives observing the voter’s registration of students not to use the campuses for partisan politics.

It also urged all who would take part in the exercise to strictly observe all COVID-19 health and safety protocols.