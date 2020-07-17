According to the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, the NDC will suffer this fate because of the indiscretion of its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Mentioning the factors which will keep the NDC in opposition, Rev Owusu Bempah said aside the fact that in the spiritual realm former President Mahama cannot become President again, ditching people like Allotey Jacobs, Koku Anyidoho, Anita De-Soso, Yaw Boateng Gyan and the founder of the party, JJ Rawlings and his wife is a big mistake.

“The victory of the NDC will be very difficult for rejecting these people aside from the fact that in the spiritual realm, Mahama cannot become President again. These aforementioned personalities in the NDC that former President Mahama is not taking them serious and has rather gone for the likes of Sammy Gyamfi, it will be difficult for the NDC to win power,” he stated.

He added that the likes of Jerry John Rawlings and former President Kuffour are not to be rejected as their presence in their respective political parties adds more value and honour to the fibre and progress of the party; thus, supporting the party with their hearts and spirit keep the parties moving forward.

“I will urge the NDC to listen to good counsel and I don’t believe that the NPP will stay in power forever; maybe after 30 years or maybe after 15 years or some years, God will change for another person to come to power, but the NDC should put their house in order before they come back to power after many years”.