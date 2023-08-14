Liverpool slavery museum terminates contract with David Adjaye over sexual assault claims

However, the Museum has now decided to cut ties with the famous Ghanaian-British architect after three women who previously worked for him accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

In a statement, the National Museums Liverpool said it will, however, still use Sir Adjaye’s design for the redevelopment.

“We would like to thank the AA team who have worked hard to bring the International Slavery Museum and Maritime Museum transformation project, to a developed design stage,” reads the statement.

“We remain committed to the project as we continue to build on the momentum already established and intend to start an accelerated tender procurement for new architects in the coming weeks.”

The Liverpool Slavery Museum is located in Liverpool's Albert Dock, at the centre of a World Heritage site and only yards away from the dry docks where 18th century slave trading ships were repaired and fitted out.

In July, the Financial Times published an explosive story that detailed accusations of sexual assault by three women who used to work for Sir Adjaye.

The women alleged that the architect and his firm have instituted a toxic work culture that has gone unchecked for years and had disrupted their careers.

Sir Adjaye denied the allegations but said he was “deeply sorry”, and admitted to having "entered into relationships which though entirely consensual, blurred the boundaries between my professional and personal lives.”

The fallout from the allegations led to him being removed from working on UK's Holocaust memorial, while his advisory role to London's mayor was also revoked.