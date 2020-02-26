According to the Ministry of Works and Housing, about 1,079 housing units are ready to be sold out.

The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, said one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments are ready to be sold out.

He further disclosed that the recommended prices of the housing units under the Asokore Mampong Affordable Housing Project range from GHc99,000 to GHc335,000.

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi

“For the Asokore Mampong Project, the recommended prices are out; I’m saying recommended, I’m qualifying it before I will be misquoted,” Mr. Boakye Antwi told Kumasi-based Angel FM, as quoted by MyNewsGh.

“The houses are ready; 1-Bedroom Standard will sell at GHC 99,000, 1-Bedroom Special will also sell at GHC 142,500; 2-bedroom will sell at GHC 182, 500 and 3-bedroom will go for ghc 335,000.”

The project consists of 91 blocks of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats with complementary infrastructure and community facilities.

The affordable housing units are meant to help augment Ghana’s housing deficit of about 2 million units.