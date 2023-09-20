1 reportedly dead from clashes between land guards and wood sellers at Ofankor

Initial investigations suggest that the unrest was triggered by a land dispute between landguards and some wood sellers.

Security measures in the area have been reinforced by the Police, and the affected road has been reopened to normal traffic.

“Investigation so far indicates that the riot was in relation to a land litigation issue,” the Ghana Police Service said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that it has since strengthened security in the area and the road has been opened to normal traffic flow.

Pulse Ghana

“Investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.”

One person is reported dead while several others have sustained injuries.

Citi News’ Adwoa Tenkoramaa reported that the root cause of the conflict stems from the landowner’s decision to evict the wood sellers, despite having received rent payments from them for the last three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation escalated when landguards suspected to have been sent by the land owner descended on the premises, firing shots and looting shops, resulting in one wood seller suffering gunshot wounds. In response, the wood sellers took retaliatory action.