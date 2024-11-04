10 achievements of the late Herman Chinery-Hesse for which he will be remembered

In 1982, he journeyed to the United States to attend Westlake High School in Texas, before going on to Texas State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology. Exposure to the US tech scene broadened his vision, allowing him to see technology’s power to drive economic transformation. After a brief stay in the United Kingdom, Herman took a bold step by returning to Ghana in the early 1990s with a vision to harness the potential of technology for the African market.

In 1991, he co-founded theSOFTtribe Limited, one of West Africa’s earliest software companies, pioneering the development of “tropically sensitive” software—tools uniquely tailored to meet the diverse needs of African businesses. Products like Akatua, a payroll system, and Hei Julor!!!, a low-cost mobile security alert system, quickly gained traction, serving as essential solutions across various sectors. Through theSOFTtribe, Chinery-Hesse’s influence reached far beyond Ghana, making an impact across West and East Africa, establishing him as a vital voice in African tech innovation and earning him international recognition as a visionary entrepreneur.

Here are 10 remarkable achievements of Herman Chinery-Hesse before he passed:

1. World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer (2008)

In 2008, Herman Chinery-Hesse was honoured as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, a prestigious recognition awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to technology on a global scale. This accolade highlighted his pioneering role in African technology, showcasing his dedication to developing innovative solutions tailored for African businesses and consumers.

His work not only focused on creating practical tech solutions for African markets but also opened doors for other African entrepreneurs to consider technology as a viable path to economic growth and social change. The recognition cemented his status as a visionary and set a benchmark for African tech entrepreneurship.

2. Microsoft African Partner of the Year

Chinery-Hesse’s achievements also include being awarded Microsoft African Partner of the Year. This recognition underscored his leadership in implementing Microsoft technologies across the continent, helping African businesses integrate and benefit from global tech standards.

Through his company, theSOFTtribe, Chinery-Hesse developed software solutions that adapted Microsoft’s tools to the specific demands of African businesses, making sophisticated technology accessible and practical in local contexts. His work exemplified how global tech solutions could be harmonised with local needs, empowering African companies to improve efficiency, competitiveness, and growth.

3. Ghana Millennium Excellence Award in ICT

As a recipient of the Ghana Millennium Excellence Award in Information Communication Technology (ICT), Chinery-Hesse was recognised for his transformative impact on Ghana’s ICT landscape. This award, given only to individuals who demonstrate extraordinary contributions to Ghana’s development, highlighted his role in advancing technology access and capabilities in the country.

Through his work, he helped to modernise various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, from payroll management to security systems, thereby setting a foundation for continued digital growth in the region and promoting the notion that tech innovation could thrive within Africa.

4. Lifetime Achievement Award at Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards (GECEA)

Chinery-Hesse was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the GECEA, celebrating his enduring influence in Ghana’s business and technology sectors. This award recognises leaders who have had a sustained impact over their careers, particularly those who create lasting value and inspire future generations.

Over several decades, he not only built successful ventures but also encouraged and mentored countless aspiring entrepreneurs. His contributions have fundamentally shaped the Ghanaian entrepreneurial ecosystem, inspiring a generation to view technology as a pathway to economic independence and social progress.

5. African Innovation Award for ICT Leadership

This award celebrated Chinery-Hesse’s role in leading ICT innovation across Africa, reinforcing his reputation as a pioneer. His efforts were instrumental in creating a range of tech solutions designed to meet Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities.

Through his focus on “tropically sensitive” software, Chinery-Hesse demonstrated that technology could be both functional and sensitive to the cultural and environmental contexts within which it operates. His approach has been widely influential, encouraging other tech innovators to design solutions specifically for African markets rather than relying on imported technology with limited adaptability.

6. Distinguished Alumnus Award from Texas State University

Texas State University recognised Chinery-Hesse as a Distinguished Alumnus and inducted him into its Hall of Fame, making him the first and only African recipient to date. This award placed him alongside distinguished alumni, including former US President Lyndon B. Johnson, and highlighted his contributions to technology and his advocacy for African innovation. His journey from Texas State to becoming a leader in African tech entrepreneurship illustrated the value of cross-cultural experiences in shaping innovative mindsets. His alma mater celebrated him as a role model for students, particularly those from Africa, who aspire to make a global impact.

7. TED Global Speaker

Chinery-Hesse was a celebrated speaker at TED Global, where his presentations on Africa’s future and the importance of self-reliance received international acclaim. In his TED talks, he passionately advocated for a paradigm shift towards African solutions to African problems, arguing that self-reliance is essential for sustainable development.

His ideas resonated globally, igniting conversations about Africa’s untapped potential and challenging stereotypes about the continent’s dependency on foreign aid. His presence at TED Global placed him on a global stage, allowing him to advocate for Africa’s potential as a centre of innovation and self-sustained progress.

8. Forbes Recognition as a Leading Figure in African Tech

Chinery-Hesse’s work garnered the attention of Forbes, which named him as one of the prominent figures in Africa’s growing tech ecosystem. This recognition reflected his instrumental role in shaping the continent’s tech industry, both through his own innovations and through his influence on African tech entrepreneurs.

By developing solutions like Akatua, a payroll system tailored to African businesses, he demonstrated that tech could thrive within the continent. Forbes’ acknowledgement of his achievements highlighted him as a key advocate for African entrepreneurship, inspiring global awareness and support for Africa’s tech potential.

9. Ghana Club 100 Award for Innovation

His company, theSOFTtribe, received the Ghana Club 100 Award for Innovation, which honours the top companies in the country for their contributions to economic development. The award celebrated theSOFTtribe’s creative solutions, including its SMS App of the Year, which revolutionised communication for Ghanaian businesses. This innovation helped bridge the gap between businesses and consumers, enabling efficient and affordable communication even in areas with limited internet access. The recognition reinforced theSOFTtribe’s position as a tech leader and underscored Chinery-Hesse’s role in fostering an innovative business culture in Ghana.

10. Creator of Afrikan Echoes

Most recently, Chinery-Hesse developed “Afrikan Echoes,” an app aimed at delivering authentic African stories to both African and global audiences. This initiative represents his commitment to preserving and promoting African narratives, providing a platform for African voices in an increasingly digital world.

