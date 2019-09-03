Twitter users have condemned the attacks on foreign-owned businesses and properties in South Africa by her citizens.

The spate of violence that broke out in Johannesburg and spread to the central business district saw the destruction of more than 50 mainly foreign-owned shops and business premises.

Cars and properties were torched and widespread looting took place.

The attacks come ahead of the beginning of the African edition of the World Economic Forum in Cape Town on September 4, 2019, and before a state visit to South Africa by Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The violence echoes sporadic outbreaks of attacks mainly targeting migrants from other African countries in South Africa.

Social media users have called for stronger intervention by the South African government.

However, some nationals of South Africa have also expressed their frustrations with the activities of foreigners in their country.