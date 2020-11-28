According to him, many investors who came to Ghana for business purposes have fled as a result of high bribes demands by government officials adding that the demand for bribes is rising in the country daily.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, Claude Convisser said "We haven’t paid bribes and I must say I’m a very stubborn investor even though you have people in government who keep asking how much is in for them. Eight to ten officials in this administration have demanded bribes from me."

He also revealed that a secretary of a parliamentary candidate "keeps demanding bribe from me."

The American investor who has lived in the country for the past six and half years indicated that Ghana would have been the lead business country in West Africa but for the continuous demand for bribes.

Earlier, he recounted how the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Yendi, Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussif told him that he does not sound convincing that he is capable of doing business in the area because he does not own a car.

According to the MCE, anytime the American investor Claude Convisser visited his area on issues of establishing the factory, he does not come with his own car but always driven by rented tricycles.

The MCE said "You have been seeing him in your communities, somebody coming to establish a factory, have you ever seen him riding his own bicycle to your place, has he ever come with a motorbike, does he have a car, nothing. He always comes with a rented 'yellow yellow' and you believe that this person in a 'yellow yellow' can establish a factory."

Claude Convisser said he went through 'hell' over the past five years to establish a food and vegetable factory at Zugu in the Yendi Municipality.