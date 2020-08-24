According to him, the President has refused to comply with the laws designed to ensure good governance and to protect the public purse and accused the officials of deliberately sabotaging the work of the Special Prosecutor.

He said "The office of the Special Prosecutor is his (Akufo-Addo's) own baby and yet, he has tied the hands of the Special Prosecutor. We all know Mr. Amidu is a very vociferous lawyer and I am sure that if his hands were freed to investigate these cases, he will have gotten some prosecutions by now."

He said Nana Addo and the government has lost the fight against corruption in the country.

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

"I'm not surprised because they (NPP) have actually lost the fight against corruption. This president is not willing to fight corruption. And everybody knows that when you fight corruption, corruption fights back at you, and depending on who you are in his (Akufo-Addo) administration, you can do whatever you want and get away with it," he stated.

He noted that "Because he will (Akufo- Addo) personally clear you and say that nothing at all has happened. I mentioned the other day that there is a long list of cases of corruption and he has not made anybody investigate it.

"My point is that when you fight corruption you need to do it so that it becomes a deterrent so that others will not engage in it and so obviously they have lost the fight."

He cited the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo who has been asked to proceed on leave by the President stating that "Domelevo is seen as an energetic Auditor General who has taken on quite some high profile issues, it is a constitutional body and it is supposed to be independent of government in order that the occupant can do his job properly.

"Unfortunately, this president is a lawyer and must know the constitution than I have asked the auditor general to go on leave. It is the same as asking the EC Commissioner to go on leave or the Chief Justice to go on leave."