10000 hectares of land for 'Food and Jobs' destroyed

Dr. Sagri Bambangi, a deputy Minister of Agriculture has indicated that over 10,000 hectares of lands under the "Planting for Food and Jobs" initiative have been destroyed.

He said such destruction has occurred in the Upper East Region due to the spillage of the Bagre Dam from Burkina Faso.

“A significant percentage of crops has been affected. We are not happy about the situation. It is not pleasant. The spillage of the Bagre dam we are told is the cause as well as torrential rains over the past two weeks" he said.

"Planting for Food and Jobs" is a government flagship policy which is expected to modernize agriculture, improve production, and achieve food security while creating jobs for the youth.

President Akufo-Addo described the policy as "anchored on the pillars that will transform Ghana’s agriculture; the provision of improved seeds, the supply of fertilizers, the provision of dedicated extension services and marketing strategy.”

Barely a year after implementation, the Planting for Food and Jobs programme is facing serious challenges.



The government has lost Ghc 414,141 out of the Ghc 1,106,865 invested in the programme.





This is because 1,946 farmers in the Wa Municipal Assembly of the Upper West Region have defaulted in payment for the inputs and other services provided by the government under the programme.

Breakdown of farmlands destroyed



1000 hectares of rice farms



4600 hectares of maize



500 hectares of sorghum



200 hectares of millet



200 hectares of groundnut



200 hectares of cowpea