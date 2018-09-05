Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo


Template We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo said this at a summit between China and African countries.

  • Published:
We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo play

We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government is looking at using the same developmental template the Chinese government has used over the years.

He said the model has proven to be developmental and prosperous.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana was inspired by the Chinese model and was trying to replicate same through its industrialisation policy of “One district One factory”, and an increase in agricultural productivity through the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs pragramme.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongo

“We believe that the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, proposed by President Xi Jinping, will further intensify Chinese commitment to Africa’s development. Last night’s message from President Xi, in his opening statement at this year’s summit, involving the allocation of a comprehensive package of support for Africa’s development, including a $60 billion fund, is a powerful reinforcement of that commitment.

play

 

Nana Addo said this at a summit between China and African countries.

He congratulated President Xi Jinping for holding the summit and noted that both China and Africa recognised that a win-win situation for their respective peoples would be the desired outcome.

READ ALSO: Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why

President Akufo-Addo explained that the resolve of his government was to build a value-added, industrialised economy with a modernised agriculture, trading in the global marketplace on the basis of products produced, and chart its own self-reliant, independent path within the world economic order.

“We believe that effective co-operation with China will help us attain this goal. Indeed, we want our relations with China to be characterised by an increase in trade and investment co-operation, and not by the export and import of raw materials,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Monetization: Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries
Bold Declaration: Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why
$50bn Bond: Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongo $50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongo
Grievances: NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash
Profile: Spio-Garbrah: Affable presidential hopeful of the NDC Profile Spio-Garbrah: Affable presidential hopeful of the NDC
NDC Primaries: NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man NDC Primaries NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man

Recommended Videos

Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
3 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
4 Tribalism Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu...bullet
5 Allegations Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage...bullet
6 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers...bullet
7 Regional Elections Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it...bullet
8 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since...bullet
9 $50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongobullet
10 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Fulfilment I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
Agenda 2020 Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win
President John Mahama will be contesting for NDC flagbearer position
NDC Leadership Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah counsel Mahama
Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’