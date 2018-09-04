Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President; here's why


Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why

He said the unprecedented accomplishments of Nana Addo just a few years in government takes him head and shoulders above all his predecessors.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Since the ushering in of the 4th Republic on January 7, 1993; Ghana has had two National Democratic Congress (NDC) and two New Patriotic Party (NPP) administrations.

Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings started the 4th Republic by winning the 1992 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. His two-term was succeeded by John Kufuor in 2000.

John Evans Atta-Mills returned the NDC in power in 2008 before John Dramani Mahama took over after his unexpected demise in 2012.

READ ALSO: Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-­ Addo tells Xi

However, for the newly appointed Minister of Inner Cities and Zongos, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the one-and-half-year old Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's is the best ever since Ghana reverted to constitutional rule in 1992.

Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi play

Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi

 

He said the unprecedented accomplishments of Nana Addo just a few years in government takes him head and shoulders above all his predecessors.

He said these are the reasons:

“We’ve done a lot in managing the economy, we have not overspent our budget. We’ve done a lot in terms of Communication and many more. The Hajj has been smooth if you ask me. No pilgrim was left behind this year", he said on Accra based Starr FM.

Previously, there is a lot brouhaha concerning government's ability to lift Muslim pilgrims to Hajj. Hamid says this challenge has been nipped in the bud and the fact that no pilgrim was not left behind manifests this.

READ ALSO: I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid

He also said Nana Addo's government has managed to rescue the Ghanaian economy from the challenges it encountered during the John Mahama administration.

I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid play

I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid

 

The government is also looking at floating $50 billion centenary bond between the government of Ghana and China.

"This will provide us with the resources to finance our infrastructural and industrial development. We are hoping that, at some stage, China will interest itself, and take a part of it as China’s contribution to Ghana’s development," Minister of Information designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said of the intended deal.

Hamid, who until recently was the Minister of Information boldly declared that “Our government has done wonderfully and better than any government has done in the history of the 4th Republic".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

$50bn Bond: Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongo $50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongo
Grievances: NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash
Profile: Spio-Garbrah: Affable presidential hopeful of the NDC Profile Spio-Garbrah: Affable presidential hopeful of the NDC
NDC Primaries: NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man NDC Primaries NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man
Fulfilment: I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid Fulfilment I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Agenda 2020: Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win Agenda 2020 Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win

Recommended Videos

Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
3 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
4 C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation...bullet
5 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana...bullet
6 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet
7 NDC Primaries Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairmanbullet
8 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are...bullet
9 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled...bullet
10 Tribalism Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

President John Mahama will be contesting for NDC flagbearer position
NDC Leadership Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah counsel Mahama
Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
Allegations Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed
Regional Elections Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened