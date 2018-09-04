Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President; here's why

news

Since the ushering in of the 4th Republic on January 7, 1993; Ghana has had two National Democratic Congress (NDC) and two New Patriotic Party (NPP) administrations.

Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings started the 4th Republic by winning the 1992 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. His two-term was succeeded by John Kufuor in 2000.

John Evans Atta-Mills returned the NDC in power in 2008 before John Dramani Mahama took over after his unexpected demise in 2012.

However, for the newly appointed Minister of Inner Cities and Zongos, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the one-and-half-year old Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's is the best ever since Ghana reverted to constitutional rule in 1992.

He said the unprecedented accomplishments of Nana Addo just a few years in government takes him head and shoulders above all his predecessors.

He said these are the reasons:

“We’ve done a lot in managing the economy, we have not overspent our budget. We’ve done a lot in terms of Communication and many more. The Hajj has been smooth if you ask me. No pilgrim was left behind this year", he said on Accra based Starr FM.

Previously, there is a lot brouhaha concerning government's ability to lift Muslim pilgrims to Hajj. Hamid says this challenge has been nipped in the bud and the fact that no pilgrim was not left behind manifests this.

He also said Nana Addo's government has managed to rescue the Ghanaian economy from the challenges it encountered during the John Mahama administration.

The government is also looking at floating $50 billion centenary bond between the government of Ghana and China.

"This will provide us with the resources to finance our infrastructural and industrial development. We are hoping that, at some stage, China will interest itself, and take a part of it as China’s contribution to Ghana’s development," Minister of Information designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said of the intended deal.

Hamid, who until recently was the Minister of Information boldly declared that “Our government has done wonderfully and better than any government has done in the history of the 4th Republic".