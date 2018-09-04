I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid

news

The newly appointed Minister for Inner Cities and Zongos, Dr. Mustapaha Hamid has said that his new portfolio is a role he has always cherished.

He refuted claims that his switch by President Akufo-Addo from the Information Ministry to the Zongo Ministry is a demotion.

“To a larger extent, I played a role in getting my new role as a Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development. I wanted a new challenge after being in the communication space a little over 11 years", he said on Accra based Starr FM.

According to the former Presidential Spokesperson, he considers his reassignment as a great honour and an opportunity to help the zongo communities.

Hamid was replaced by his deputy Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in President Akufo-Addo's first ministerial reshuffle last month.

“As a Zongo Boy, I owed the community. I have taught in various makaranta schools but I think there is more I can do,” he said.

Emphasising why he will focus on education and human resource development, Dr. Hamid said in his view the challenge of the people is knowledge-seeking and once that is cured, you cure most of their problems.

“We will make sure our people get sound education and sound shot at life…as part of our educational drive, we plan on setting up reading and study clubs to help the younger ones", he added.