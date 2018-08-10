Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why


Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why

Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the Minister of Information has been replaced with his deputy, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. However, his reassigned portfolio, the Ministry of Zongos and Inner Cities isn't a cabinet one.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why play

Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why

Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, yesterday, released a statement announcing a reshuffle involving fifteen (15) ministers in the Akufo-Addo government.

The changes ushered in two new entrants into government and the swapping of roles for others. It also elevated some Ministers as well totally booting out some Ministers from cabinet.

A cabinet is a body of high ranking officials or ministers of the executive branch in a democratic dispensation. In Ghana, it simply means the top Ministers and officials that head portfolios that shapes the President's agenda.

READ ALSO: LGBT Rights I will never legalize homosexuality - Akufo-Addo

Though President Akufo-Addo has 110 Ministers in his government, only a handful are considered as cabinet Ministers.

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid play

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid

 

And yesterday's reshuffle saw the elimination of two Ministers from cabinet portfolios to non-cabinet ones.

The Ministries of Information and Women, Children and Gender are part of the portfolios that makes Nana Addo's cabinet.

Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the Minister of Information has been replaced with his deputy, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. However, his reassigned portfolio, the Ministry of Zongos and Inner Cities isn't a cabinet one.

READ ALSO:  4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov't

This moves comes as a little shock to political pundits since Hamid has been Akufo-Addo's spokesperson while in opposition for 8 years.

The Minister of Women, Children and Gender, Otiko Afisa Djaba also lost her position as a cabinet member in the reshuffle. Unlike Hamid who got another ministerial appointment, Afisa Djaba has been sent away to be the Ghanaian Ambassador to Italy.

play

 

She will be replaced with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West in the Central Region, Cynthia Morrison.

Otiko's new position is seen as a total demotion of the former Women’s Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

READ ALSO:  Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their new positions

The shake up also sees Cecilia Dapaah who formerly headed the Aviation Ministry, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, with a major task of cleaning the filth in the major capitals.

Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Kofi Adda, who was recently in the news for ‘doling out’ 30,000 cedis of his MP’s Common Fund to a church in his constituency, has been asked to head the Aviation Ministry.

Peter Amewu will have a responsibility to bring some calmness at the Energy Ministry which has suffered a lot of heat over the last few days.

Also, Pius Enam Hadzide, former deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, has been moved to the Information Ministry as a deputy.

While, Perry Curtis Okudzeto, former deputy Minister for Information, is now Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Controversial Deal: What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition Controversial Deal What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition
Ministerial Changes: Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba
False Reports: Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports False Reports Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports
Reshuffle: Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador Reshuffle Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador
Ministerial Reshuffle: Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their new positions Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their new positions
Disappointment: Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah Disappointment Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah

Recommended Videos

Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo
Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei
Martin Amidu: Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him Martin Amidu Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him



Top Articles

1 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
2 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
3 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
4 Reshuffle 4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov'tbullet
5 Jabs Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MPbullet
6 AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit...bullet
7 Allegations NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... –...bullet
8 AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too...bullet
9 Finally Freddie Blay begs Togbe Afede for forgiveness...bullet
10 NDC Race Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predictsbullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors
Goosie Tanoh
Agenda 2020 NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate
Regional Executives 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra
I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
NDC Elections I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga