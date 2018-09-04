Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi


Illegal Mining Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi

After assuming the reins of government in January 2017, Nana Addo immediately banned small scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi play

Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that citizens of China caught in Ghana engaging in galamsey won't be spared.

He said such activities are against the laws of Ghana, therefore, defaulters will be dealt with accordingly.

Akufo-Addo said: "This phenomenon of galamsey has left a devastation of large tracts of Ghana lands. In many areas the lands have become ugly because of this indiscriminate exploitation of the lands with some of them going deep into forest reserves."

READ MORE: Small-scale miners vow to expose politicians involved in galamsey

He said this while interacting with some Chinese officials and a section of Ghanaians as part of his state visit to the People’s Republic of China, Nana Akufo-Addo noted that Ghanaian laws will not spare any Chinese caught in galamsey despite Ghana’s strong relationship with China.

“Our water bodies across the country, you drive through Ghana, you can’t drink Birem River anymore because it is now a dirty tract of water. There is no future if we continue down that road and together we have to stop it."

play

 

"In my meeting with President Xi Jinping yesterday, I said it to him frankly that we have this situation and many of his compatriots are involved in this exercise and I want him to understand that when the law enforcement agencies in Ghana act against them, we’re not acting against Chinese", Akufo-Addo said.

After assuming the reins of government in January 2017, Nana Addo immediately banned small scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.

“There were those who said I should be careful raising the subject when I come here but how can I be careful raising a subject that is of concern to me? I can’t be concerned about raising a matter that is of concern to my people, otherwise I’ll be violating my own oath of office,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers

“We don’t have anti-Chinese policies in Ghana, we don’t have any hatred or dislike for China, on the contrary, we’ve welcomed Chinese investments in our economy, China today is the largest trading partner of Ghana…so, we have no quarrel with Chinese presence in Ghana but we do have a quarrel with those who get involved in this illegal mining and as far as it is concerned, I don’t intend to change my mind, no curve, no bend; I’m not changing my mind about this fight against galamsey”, he disclosed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Enough is Enough: Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads Enough is Enough Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads
Personality Profile: Kweku Adoboli: The rogue trader Personality Profile Kweku Adoboli: The rogue trader
Homecoming: Ghanaian fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 10 Homecoming Ghanaian fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 10
Cathedral Project: Kwaku Bonsam calls for national shrine at Asomdwee Park for idol worshipers Cathedral Project Kwaku Bonsam calls for national shrine at Asomdwee Park for idol worshipers
Compulsory Education: Nana Addo sets sights on making KG to university education compulsory Compulsory Education Nana Addo sets sights on making KG to university education compulsory
Payment Delay: Menzgold clients fume over delay in dividend payment Payment Delay Menzgold clients fume over delay in dividend payment

Recommended Videos

Governmental Policies: Nana Addo sets sights in making education compulsory Governmental Policies Nana Addo sets sights in making education compulsory
Local News: Bawumia compares the double track system to many church services Local News Bawumia compares the double track system to many church services
Bilateral Relationship: China-Ghana relations must take the lead in Africa' – Xi Jinping Bilateral Relationship China-Ghana relations must take the lead in Africa' – Xi Jinping



Top Articles

1 National Cathedral See photos of judges residences to be demolished for...bullet
2 Fatal Crash NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6bullet
3 First Divorce Duncan-Williams opens up on why his first marriage failedbullet
4 VW in Ghana Kantanka sends barrage of angry tweets at Akufo-Addobullet
5 Homecoming Ghanaian fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported...bullet
6 Photos Former Interior Minister Mark Woyongo involved in a...bullet
7 Volkswagen Uproar over VW assembly plant in Ghanabullet
8 Volkswagen Govt should have consulted us before signing VW...bullet
9 National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges...bullet
10 Francisca Duncan Williams I am who I am today because...bullet

Related Articles

Enough is Enough Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads
Personality Profile Kweku Adoboli: The rogue trader
Homecoming Ghanaian fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 10
Cathedral Project Kwaku Bonsam calls for national shrine at Asomdwee Park for idol worshipers
Compulsory Education Nana Addo sets sights on making KG to university education compulsory
Payment Delay Menzgold clients fume over delay in dividend payment
Poverty Rate "Over 2.8 million Ghanaians are extremely poor"
Fatal Crash NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6
Controversies "Kantanka Automobile should blame itself for low market penetration"
Photos Former Interior Minister Mark Woyongo involved in a near-fatal accident

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
10 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet

Local

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Controversies "Kantanka Automobile should blame itself for low market penetration"
Ghanaians are extremely poor
Poverty Rate "Over 2.8 million Ghanaians are extremely poor"
Woven Africa Meet the Ghanaian firm that makes graduation stoles for Harvard
Waste Management Zoomlion donates 500 garbage trucks to MMDAs