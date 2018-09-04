Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo's gov't visionless over $50bn bond - NDC MP


$50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongo

The Minority in Parliament has kicked against the proposal to sign a centenary bond with the East African nation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo has taken swipe at the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He has described the government visionless as a child.

His comments come at the back of discussions surrounding the proposed $50 billion centenary bond between the government of Ghana and China.

The proposed bond between Ghana and China has sparked debate among the public due to some uncertainties.

READ MORE: UT, Capital banks collapse cost Ghana GH¢3.4bn - Isaac Adongo

Nana Addo mentioned during his state visit to China that "the Ministry of Finance and the economists in Ghana are looking at floating a $50 billion Century Bond".

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo play

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo

 

"This will provide us with the resources to finance our infrastructural and industrial development. We are hoping that, at some stage, China will interest itself, and take a part of it as China’s contribution to Ghana’s development," he added.

However, the Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has moved to clarify issues, insisting no firm decision has yet been made.

According to him, the government is still deliberating and analysing the proposed centenary bond to ascertain its viability.

But the NDC MP said the government is visionless.

"This government is as visionless as a child, otherwise, how can you go for such a loan without a blueprint telling the people of Ghana what went into that loan.

"What are you going to do with the $50 billion? You can only mention that you want to use it for infrastructure, but in 100 years’ time, nobody will need the things that you want to develop today, so, why to take a loan for 100 years," he said.

"I thought the NPP said they were not going to borrow when they come into office but what are we seeing now? Plunging the country into massive debt is what they are doing at the moment," Adongo said in an interview on Accra FM.

READ MORE: Bawumia 'reckless' on 570 dams promise – NDC MP

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has kicked against the proposal to sign a centenary bond with the East African nation.

The Minority argued that Ghana is currently not in good standing to absorb such a huge facility.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Grievances: NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash
Profile: Spio-Garbrah: Affable presidential hopeful of the NDC Profile Spio-Garbrah: Affable presidential hopeful of the NDC
NDC Primaries: NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man NDC Primaries NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man
Fulfilment: I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid Fulfilment I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Agenda 2020: Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win Agenda 2020 Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win
NDC Leadership: Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah counsel Mahama NDC Leadership Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah counsel Mahama

Recommended Videos

Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
3 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
4 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet
5 C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m...bullet
6 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana...bullet
7 NDC Primaries Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairmanbullet
8 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are...bullet
9 State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite...bullet
10 Tribalism Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti...bullet

Related Articles

2020 Polls NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 elections
Founder Debate Nkrumah did not declare Ghana’s independence – Mike Ocquaye
Discriminatory Comments I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over 'blind man, stammerer' comments
Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 
Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector - Adongo jabs Gabby
National Identification Card NDC MPs deny grabbing Ghana Card
Obinim Sticker Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo
uniBank Takeover Bawumia, Addison 'ungrateful' to Duffuor - NDC MP
Gargantuan Promises Bawumia 'reckless' on 570 dams promise – NDC MP
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will work with a mediocre team - NDC MP

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
Allegations Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed
Regional Elections Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened
Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC
NDC Flagbearer race Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC