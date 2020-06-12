The substance, which weighs 100 grams was seized by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority last week.

Francis Torkornoo, Director-General of NACOB explained that his officers impounded a vehicle that had concealed the substances under its fuel tank on Friday, June 5.

The narcotics substance and US$200,000 cash, which was in $100 and $50 bills, was in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle with a Nigerian registration number, LSR 815 FV, which was crossing into Ghana from Togo.

According to Torkornoo, some of the substances were allegedly detected missing on Sunday, June 7, 2020, when the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) invited all agencies at the border post to verify the exhibits the Narcotics officers left in the custody of Customs on Friday.

The inspection was, however, to be done before the scheduled escort to the headquarters of the GRA in Accra.

Mr Torkonoo indicated that the Narcotics officers had protested that the substances per the Narcotics Control Commission Act were to be left in the custody of narcotics officers whilst investigations were being done but the Customs officers ignored the advice and insisted they would keep the aforementioned items in their custody and later transport it to their headquarters in Accra.