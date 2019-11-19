The course, which is the 10th batch of Junior Command Course (JCC), has trained and equipped officers with modern skills of policing as commanders.

In a ceremony to close the course, the Director-Generall of the National Patrols Department, COP Yaggy Akuriba reminded officers to properly mentor their subordinates for excellent service delivery devoid of intimidation, human rights abuses and extortion. He said that commanders must lead their officers to win public trust and confidence in the police.

Police junior command course graduate

"With the new ideas you have acquired throughout your training especially the 'Communicating with Communities' module which seeks to enhance both internal and external relationships, you are expected to translate the strategy and other policy directives on the ground to ensure that community policing objectives as part of the Transformational Agenda is achieved," he said.

The Acting Commandant of the College, ACP Oscar Amevenku told the graduating officers to see themselves as change agents ready to uphold the tenets of democratic policing by putting people at the center of investigations, respecting human rights, being fair, impartial and above all serving with integrity.

Some officers were recognized for excelling performance in certain departments of the training.

Among these, Superintendent Peter Adjei, commander for Ashale Botwe Police District was adjudged as the Best Deserving student and was commended for his outstanding performance during the entire programme.