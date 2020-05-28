The Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Johnson Akrofi-Oyirifi, confirmed on Accra-based Class FM.

He said the inmates have been isolated adding that the police started treating them.

According to him, "They are receiving treatment...For them to be sent to the isolation centre, they have to go to court to move the motion so that they will be sent there.

"The treatment has been started with them at the cells."

However, Ghana's coronavirus case count has risen to 7,303 after 186 new cases were added to the tally on Wednesday night.

An update on the Ghana Health Service website indicates that 2,412 persons have recovered from the illness.

The death toll remains 34.