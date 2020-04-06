The President said this in his 5th address to the nation indicated that he has instructed those in charge of electricity and water flow not to interrupt power supply during this period.
This means that residents of lockdown areas will not pay a penny for the next three months of their water consumption starting from April, May, and June respectively.
Nana Addo in his address noted that the closure of the borders have been extended for another two weeks to prevent infected travelers from affected countries entering the country and spread the virus.
Here are 12 key things Nana Addo said to Ghanaians in his address on COVID-19 and the way forward
- President thanked all Frontline workers especially health workers
- Steps are have being taken to investigate the excesses by the security forces
- Condemned false videos being circulated.
- The government is working to achieve its main 5 objectives
- More than GHS 8m realized from donations
- Government is working with other faith-based organization to provide food for about 400,000 to individuals
- Govt to absorb water bills for the next 3-months
- More PPEs, hand sanitizers, etc to be distributed to all district hospitals.
- All health workers will not pay taxes on emoluments for the next 3 months
- 50% basic salary as an allowance to all frontline health workers
- Clean-up in Greater Accra and Kumasi by the security forces
- Ayaloloo buses to convey health workers for free