The President said this in his 5th address to the nation indicated that he has instructed those in charge of electricity and water flow not to interrupt power supply during this period.

This means that residents of lockdown areas will not pay a penny for the next three months of their water consumption starting from April, May, and June respectively.

Nana Addo in his address noted that the closure of the borders have been extended for another two weeks to prevent infected travelers from affected countries entering the country and spread the virus.

Here are 12 key things Nana Addo said to Ghanaians in his address on COVID-19 and the way forward